JetBlue flight from Richmond to Fort Lauderdale diverted after shooting
RICHMOND, Va. — JetBlue Flight 1145 bound for Fort Lauderdale was diverted to Orlando after a deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport.
The flight left Richmond at about 1:15 p.m., 20 minutes after shots were fired in Florida.
JetBlue Flight 1146, the return flight from Fort Lauderdale to Richmond, was scheduled to land at RIC at about 4:30 p.m.
This is a developing story.