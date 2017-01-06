× JetBlue flight from Richmond to Fort Lauderdale diverted after shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — JetBlue Flight 1145 bound for Fort Lauderdale was diverted to Orlando after a deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport.

The flight left Richmond at about 1:15 p.m., 20 minutes after shots were fired in Florida.

JetBlue Flight 1146, the return flight from Fort Lauderdale to Richmond, was scheduled to land at RIC at about 4:30 p.m.

Click here for updated arrival and departure times from RIC.

Do you know someone on the JetBlue flight? Tell us here.

This is a developing story.