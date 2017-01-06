× Hanover authorities search for man who threatened to bomb business

HANOVER, Va. – The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Hanover Fire Marshall’s Office need the public’s help to located Tyrone Lamont Smith, Jr., 22, of Ashland.

Smith is currently wanted by the Fire Marshal’s Office for threatening to bomb a business located in the 8000 block of Creighton Parkway, after an argument with an employee.

This charge stems from an incident that took place on December 31, 2016.

Smith is believed to be in the Metro Richmond area.

Anyone with further information about this incident, or knows the whereabouts of Tyrone Lamont Smith, Jr., is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous and can result in a reward of up to $1,000.