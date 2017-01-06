× Former Henrico bus driver sentenced for sex crimes, child porn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A former Henrico bus driver was sentenced to 35 years after he pleaded guilty to nine charges, including aggravated sexual battery to a minor, rape, and possession of child pornography.

Robert Alan Martz, 46, was arrested on February 24, 2016 and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery for an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile.

After that arrest, detectives identified another victim who reported that she was sexually assaulted by Martz in 2001.

During their investigation, detectives also located child pornography in Martz possession.

Martz was indicted on July, 12 for one count of rape and five counts of possession of child pornography.

He had two sodomy charges for abusing a family member, two charges of aggravated sexual battery by a parent, one rape charge of victim under age 13 and five counts of possession of child pornography.