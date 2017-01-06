CBS 6 remembers beloved co-worker Anthony Fries

RICHMOND, Va. – The CBS 6 family is sad to announce that at one of the happiest times of his life, our co-worker Anthony Fries (Freeze) died unexpectedly from a heart attack while at the news station on Thursday.

It is not often that we focus the story inside the walls of this newsroom, and we are aware of the gravity of this news.

While we all hope to avoid death’s sudden shadow, we also appreciate that Anthony was doing what he loved and we have some peace knowing he was living joyously.

He worked with us part-time for over eight years and was also well known throughout Richmond for his work as a bouncer at local nightclubs.

“Anthony, no matter what the circumstances, always had a good attitude,” said CBS 6 Station Manager Stephen Hayes. “He had a lot of struggles in his life, but he never let those challenges get him down.”

“He was a guy who would show up to work early because that’s the only time the bus ran by the station,” said CBS 6 Reporter Jon Burkett.

It was that perseverance and attitude which had led him to a full-time Master Control Position – a job he could not wait to start. He was prepared to move to Norfolk and start his new job with our corporate team.

None of us were prepared for this unexpected chapter.

Now his family has to do the unthinkable, bury their son and their brother. His family has set up a GoFundMe to offset the funeral costs and cover his funeral arrangements.

We would like to extend our thanks to the first responders who worked so diligently and with determination to try and save Anthony, and who were so supportive to our news family during this tremendously rough time.

Rest in Peace and in Power, Anthony and thank you for the memories.