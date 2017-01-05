Take a magical trip to “NeverLand”

RICHMOND, Va. – Return to the dreams and imagination of your childhood as Stavna Ballet brings their adaptation of “Peter Pan” to the River City. Artistic Director Shannon McConville and Heather Bell shared the details and Ballerinas Jennifer Klotz, Mandy Chillcoat, Elizabeth Woodington, Cosmy Pellis and Audrey Bell shared a special performance. The curtain rises for three shows Saturday January 21st at 2pm and 6pm with an encore matinee performance Saturday, January 22nd at 3pm. The shows will be at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen on Mountain Road. For more information you can visit http://www.stavnaballet.com