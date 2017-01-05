× Construction underway on controversial Stony Point apartments

RICHMOND, Va. — Two years after neighbors succeeded in temporarily halting the project, a much-debated apartment development beside Stony Point Fashion Park is going vertical.

Work is underway on Alta Stony Point, a nearly 300-unit apartment complex by Atlanta-based developer Wood Partners.

Attempts to reach Wood Partners were unsuccessful, but the project was approved in 2013 for 282 apartments in four three- or four-story buildings and a handful of smaller carriage units. The project was valued at the time at $40 million.

The apartments were first proposed earlier that year, but stalled in 2014 when opposition from surrounding neighborhood associations culminated in a court-ordered injunction, which temporarily barred the sale of the 27-acre site just north of Dillard’s at the mall’s northern end.

Five months later, a circuit court judge filed an opinion and order allowing the property’s then-owner, an affiliate of Stony Point Fashion Park developer Taubman Centers, to sell the land without violating a 2001 agreement with the Huguenot Farms Area Association that restricted development to office and retail uses.

The association represents about 250 residents in the Stony Point area and sought to make the injunction permanent.

