× Latin Ballet of Virginia “The Legend of the Poinsettia”

RICHMOND:

The Latin Ballet of Virginia celebrate its 17th Anniversary performance of THE LEGEND OF THE POINSETTIA, a Holiday dance theatre. The story is based on the Mexican legend about a young girl who discovers the true spirit of giving. Maria can’t afford a gift of material value, so she picks a handful of weeds that are magically transformed into brilliant crimson flowers, and thus began the custom of giving poinsettias during the holidays.

Dancers range in age from 4 – 98, featuring a guest artist appearance by the legendary Frances Wessells, Associate Professor Emerita at VCU and Pioneer of Dance in Virginia. Performances are January 5 – 8, at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road in Glen Allen. Friday, January 6th 10:30 am & 7:30 pm, Saturday, January 7th 3 pm & 7:30 pm and Sunday, January 8th 3 pm.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students, seniors & Military and are available on Latin Ballet’s website: www.latinballet.com or call 804-356-3876 for more information. Children 6 and under admitted in free.