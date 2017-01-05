× Henrico woman shot, search for suspects continues

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Henrico County police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block Mainmast Court in Henrico’s West End Thursday morning at 2:20 a.m.

When officers arrived at an apartment complex, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Medics transported her to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

While Henrico police investigated the scene, there was a call for shots fired in the same area. It’s unclear if this was related to the investigation.

This is a developing story.