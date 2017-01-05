Woman wanted for theft from Carytown boutique

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police would like information about a woman accused of shoplifting from a Carytown boutique.

"Surveillance footage caught a woman taking several items and concealing them in her coat and pocketbook in Glassboat," Richmond Police wrote on Facebook. "The suspect is described as an older white female with short blonde hair. At the time, she was wearing a black leather coat with a red shirt and black scarf, blue jeans, brown shoes and was carrying a navy blue purse with brown handles and trim."

The video was recorded Friday, December 16, at about 12:30 p.m.

Glassboat, located at 3226 West Cary Street, sells women's clothing, jewelry, furniture, bedding, and bath accessories.

Anyone with information about the woman in the video was asked to call Third Precinct Detective Eric Sandlin at 804-646-1010 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.