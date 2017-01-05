Swift Creek student raises money for juvenile diabetes research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Brady Padgett, a fifth grade student at Swift Creek Elementary in Midlothian, likes puzzles. He’s currently working on a 550-piece puzzle with his mom Cheryl.

"Me and my mom use teamwork," Brady said. "And we like finishing puzzles together."

It was over a puzzle one morning that Brady came up with the idea of raising money to help kids, like him, who have juvenile diabetes. He spoke with his principal at Swift Creek Elementary about starting a fundraiser.

"It really evolved into a much bigger deal than I thought it would," Cheryl confessed.

There were plans to be made, flyers to hand out, and donations to be collected.

With help from classmates and teachers, Brady raised over $700 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

"He was able to juggle all of those pieces," Cheryl said. "I think he's used to being able to manage a lot because of the diabetes."