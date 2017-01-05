Beautiful & Aromatic Flowers

RICHMOND, Va. – Elizabeth Call from King William Wedding Flowers showed us some of the hot new trends in wedding floral arrangements. Elizabeth also gave us a sneak peek of the ‘Wedding in a Week’ couple’s table centerpiece arrangement. The couple that won “Wedding in a Week” will say their vows Friday, January 6th at 9am LIVE On Virginia This Morning from the beautiful Hollyfield Manor venue in King William County. The Richmond Wedding Experience is Sunday, January 8th from 11 am to 4 pm at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. For more information visit http://www.kwfweddings.com and http://www.richmondweddingexperience.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND WEDDING EXPERIENCE}