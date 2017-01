RICHMOND, Va. – Jane Pratt, Co-Chair of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation told us all about the 17th Annual “A Magical Night for a Cure” Gala that will feature silent and live auctions and so much more! The Black Tie Gala is Saturday, February 18th at The Jefferson Hotel. For more info you can visit https://jdrf-centralvirginia.ejoinme.org/magicalnight.