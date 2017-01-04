Snow in Virginia likely Friday into Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A strong cold front will arrive midday Wednesday, shifting our winds from southwesterly to northwesterly at 10-20 mph.

Thursday will be a variably cloudy and cold day, with highs in the low 40s.

A storm system will move through the area Thursday night through Friday morning, bringing a dusting to half an inch of snow to the region.

Slick spots will be possible on the roads early Friday.

A stronger disturbance will bring a chance of snow to the area Friday night into Saturday.

The track of this system is still very uncertain, and will govern how much snow we see in the region.

There is still the potential to see a few inches of snow, and the next few models runs will helpful in determine what to expect.