The VCU Rams got a career high 23 points from Samir Doughty, who led five players in double figures as they beat Duquesne 94-87. VCU starts the A-10 year with two straight road wins.

Richmond got a career performance from De'Monte Buckingham as the Spiders open conference play 2-0 with a 80-72 win over Fordham. Buckingham, the former Henrico star, scored a career high 22 points to lead four players in double figures.