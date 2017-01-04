TJ’s “Jefferson SpoonBread”

RICHMOND, Va. – Spoonbread is a savory and delicious southern dish, and Chef Patrick Ehemann from TJ’s Restaurant joined us in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share their signature creation with us. TJ’s is located in the historic Jefferson Hotel at 101 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA 23220. For more information you can visit http://www.jeffersonhotel.com/richmond-fine-dining/tjs/

Jefferson Spoonbread

4 Servings

1 quart whole milk

1 stick unsalted butter

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup cornmeal

2 whole eggs whisked

Heat milk, butter, salt, and sugar in a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium high flame. Just before the mixture begins to boil, lower the heat to medium. Add the cornmeal, whisking constantly to avoid lumps. When the cornmeal is incorporated, keep stirring till mixture thickens and begins to boil and bubble. Remove pot from heat and vigorously stir in the whisked whole eggs until well blended and smooth.

Butter five 6oz. ramekins. Divide the mixture evenly between the dishes. Arrange on a baking tray place in preheated 350f oven for 10 minutes. Turn tray and return to oven for additional 5 minutes, or until golden brown. If possible, serve immediately.