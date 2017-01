RICHMOND, Va. – With over 30,000 participants, the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K is one of Richmond’s favorite traditions. Pete Woody, Communications Manager for Sports Backers, stopped by our LIVE show to fill us in on what we can expect from this years event. The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K kicks off on Saturday, April 1st and the YMCA 10K Training Team starts on January 21st. For more information you can call 804-285-9495 or visit http://www.sportsbackers.org