Lanes on Chippenham Parkway reopen after pursuit ends in crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A police pursuit that ended in a crash temporarily shut down a portion of Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield County. Chesterfield, Richmond, and State Police all responded to the pursuit.

Police have not released any additional information about the police pursuit at this time.

All lanes and ramps have reopened and all backups have cleared.

The crash closed several lanes and backed up traffic in the area for several miles.

The crash initially closed the right lane on Chippenham Parkway near Powhite Pkwy./Rt. 76. The ramp from Chippenham Pkwy/Rt. 150 south to Jahnke Rd. was also closed due to the crash.

All lanes on Chippenham Pkwy (Rt. 150) south & ramp to Jahnke Rd now open following earlier crash near Rt. 76. Congestion clear. #RVAtraffic — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) January 4, 2017

