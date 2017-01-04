Meet this year’s ‘Wedding in a Week’ winning couple

RICHMOND, Va. – In two short days, the winners of this years ‘Wedding in a Week’ Contest will exchange vows. The winners of this years contest David Johnson and Lynnsey DelGrande along with Wedding Planner Emmett Hickam joined us in the studio to share a few tidbits of information on the upcoming ceremony. You can watch the lovely couple say ‘I Do’ LIVE on Virginia This Morning on Friday, January 6th at 9 am on location at the beautiful Hollyfield Manor in King William County. The Richmond Wedding Experience is coming up this Sunday, January 8th from 11 am to 4 pm at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. For more information visit http://www.richmondweddingexperience.com