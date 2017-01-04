Richmond grocery store offers $60,000-a-year jobs

RICHMOND, Va. — If you are entering 2017 looking for a job, two grocery chains are looking to hire.

Lidl, a German-based grocer opening new stores in the Richmond-area, will hold its first public hiring event in Richmond on January 10 and 11. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton on Koger Center Boulevard.

“The starting salary for store management positions will be up to $60,000 per year, plus benefits, which can include health, dental and vision plans, and a 401(k) retirement plan with a generous company match,” a Lidl spokesman said. “Starting salaries for store supervisors will be up to $17.50 per hour, plus benefits. Accepted candidates will play an important role in introducing Lidl to customers in the area when the retailer opens its first stores in the U.S. no later than 2018.”

While walk-ins are welcome, those interested in a job were encouraged to apply online.

If you are looking for more immediate work, Kroger will hold a hiring event Wednesday, January 11 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Kroger Training Center at 2235 Staples Mill Road. The grocer is looking to fill approximately 300 Richmond-area positions.

“We’re always looking to hire new employees to be a part of the Kroger team in Richmond, a market that is always growing,” Allison McGee, spokesperson for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said. “We offer competitive compensation and excellent benefits with the opportunity to advance in one of America’s largest companies.”

Kroger job openings include deli, grocery, bakery, meat department, and drug/GM. Cashiers and baggers are also needed.

Those interested should apply online.

“After completing the application and assessment, applicants should attend the hiring event on January 11,” a Kroger spokesperson said. “No appointment is necessary. Interested applicants can simply stop in during the hiring event to speak with a Kroger hiring manager.”