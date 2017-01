RICHMOND, Va. – Even though the Christmas Holiday is over, it’s important to continue with the spirit of giving to those who are less fortunate in our communities. Reverend Joel Ingram form Tabernacle Baptist Church shared details about The Tabernacle Baptist Church ministries Food Panty and Closet outreach. Donations are accepted Monday through Thursday from 9am to 5pm at the church located at 1925 Grove Avenue in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://tbcrichmond.org/tbc/