Hanover man faces multiple child porn charges

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Hanover man was arrested Tuesday, January 3, and charged with possessing child pornography.

James Linwood Crump, Sr., 46, of Garden Park Lane, was booked at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.

“After executing a search warrant, Crump was charged with five counts of Possession of Child Pornography,” a Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesman said. “Anyone with additional information about these incidents is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.”

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 804-365-6140. Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers can be reached at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story.