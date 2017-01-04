Help Richmond police find 2 men missing for nearly one year

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate two men who’ve each been missing for approximately a year.

“The families of these individuals have been anxiously waiting for information on the whereabouts of their loved ones for the past year,” said Major Crimes Detective William Thompson. “We are working with our law enforcement partners across the state and the region to bring these men home. We’re hoping someone may have seen them and can help us put their families’ minds at ease.”

William K. Dean Jr.

Dean was last seen on December 18, 2015 leaving Richmond Community Hospital. Police say the 52-year-old is known to be a drifter.

Investigators say he frequents Rudd’s Trailer Park in the 2900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway and areas in Richmond’s east end.

Dean is described as a white male, 5’6” tall, with blue eyes and brown hair, weighing approximately 175 pounds. He has scars on his right cheek and a tattoo of the name “Brenda” on his right arm.

Lander S. Freeman

Freeman, 73, was last seen on June 6, 2016 in the 1500 block of Silver Avenue after leaving his home to walk to Kings Market.

His walking stick was found on the porch of a friend’s home in the 1400 block of Silver Avenue.

He is described as a black male, 6’1” tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has a medium complexion and an injury to one eye.

Freeman was last seen wearing a coat with fur around the hood and “Obama” written on the back, green pants and a black fedora-type hat.

Anyone who sees any of these men or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.