GRTC plans to shuffle Richmond bus stops

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday is the last day to tell GRTC where you think new Northside bus stop should be located.

"GRTC is proposing to move or remove many bus stops in the Northside area to consolidate and even out spacing, improve bus speeds, and enable GRTC to improve bus stop amenities in the future," GRTC spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace said.

Check out some of GRTC proposed bus stop moves here.

GRTC said it planned to review all public comments before making a final decision.

Here are ways you can submit your input:

In Writing: 301 E. Belt Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224

Via Telephone: 804-254-4785

Via Fax: 804-342-1933

Via email: planningcomment@ridegrtc.com