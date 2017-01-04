Groups angry over Virginia lawmaker’s proposed “bathroom bill”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Virginia lawmaker has filed a bill similar to North Carolina's "bathroom bill" that led to huge economic losses for the state.

State Delegate Bob Marshall (R-Prince William) filed House Bill 1612, which proposes that "...subject to certain exceptions, no individual shall enter a restroom or other facility designated for use by members of the opposite sex" in a government building.

The Physical Privacy Act, filed Tuesday in Virginia's House of Delegates, includes similar language to North Carolina's controversial law House Bill 2.

HB2 banned transgender people from using bathrooms that corresponded with their gender identity.

LGBTQ advocates from Equality Virginia and the Human Rights Campaign have already called Del. Marshall's proposed bill a possible threat to the state of Virginia if passed.

"There was a similar bill that was killed in the House General Laws committee last year," said James Parrish, Executive Director of Equality Virginia. "Honestly, we feel like with the state's budget shortfall and the economic consequences we saw in North Carolina, the leadership of both parties should be stepping forward and saying this bill is dead on arrival."

North Carolina suffered huge economic losses after HB2’s passage.

Singers Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas, as well as bands such as Pearl Jam and Boston, canceled concerts in the state.

PayPal and Deutsche Bank both said they would cancel plans to expand into the state.

The NCAA said it would relocate several college athletic championship events for the 2016-17 season that were scheduled to take place in North Carolina.

Multiple media reports said HB2 ultimately caused CoStar, a real estate information and analytics company, to select Richmond for a new research operations headquarters instead of Charlotte.

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced the move was expected to bring 730 jobs and a more than $8 million investment to Richmond.

HB 1612 would also require "...that the principal of a public school notify within 24 hours the parent or guardian of a child attending such school if the child requests to be recognized or treated as the opposite sex, to use a name or pronoun inconsistent with the child's sex, or to use a restroom or other facility designated for the opposite sex."

CBS 6 Political Analyst Bob Holsworth said Republicans have refrained from supporting similar controversial and social legislation in recent years.

Governor Terry McAullife would most likely veto the bill if passed.

CBS 6 reached out to Del. Bob Marshall, who initially agreed to an interview within a 30-minute time frame, but he still has not responded by the time this article was published.

The legislation will be considered when the 2017 regular session of the General Assembly begins on Wednesday, January 11, 2017.