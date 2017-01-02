Stylish and comfy outfit ideas from Soft Surroundings

RICHMOND, Va. - Being comfy never goes out of style. Suzanne Cowden, Store Manager for Soft Surroundings, along with Danna Hudgins joined us in the studio to share a preview of a few stylish and comfy outfits that you can put together to wear to your next get together. The ladies also shared a preview of a few of their favorite skin care products to keep your complexion looking fresh and radiant. You can visit Soft Surroundings at their Short Pump location, or check them out online at http://www.softsurroundings.com
