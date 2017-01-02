Crime Insider: Police believe woman wounded from celebratory gunfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- After surgery to put pins into her pinkie finger, Lashawnda Pratt is out of the hospital and resting at home with her two young sons.

Her boys were in the back seat of the car Pratt was driving home after a New Year’s Eve church service at Saint Paul's Baptist Church early Sunday.

Pratt says as she drove down Nine Mile Road, just 15 minutes into the New Year, a bullet came through her windshield and struck her in the hand.

Police believe the bullet came from celebratory gunfire and Crime Insider sources say, it's likely to have come from the Creighton Court community.

"When I heard the shot, I threw my hand up and that's when the bullet hit my finger," said Pratt.

Pratt said after the initial shock of what happened to her wore off, she thought of young Brendon Mackey's story.

The seven-year-old boy was killed after he was struck by celebratory gunfire on the Fourth of July in Chesterfield County in 2013.

If you have information that could help detectives, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com.

You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

West End car-break-ins

Crime Insider sources say Henrico Police are investigating multiple car break-ins in the West End early Monday morning.

Those sources say multiple cars in the Church Run community had their window smashed and their car broken into.

The window of the BMW by Ensley Court was shattered and items such as gift cards and loose cash were swiped. In addition, the suspect did it during a rainy morning, so it left a car with a soggy interior.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

If you have criminal activity for Burkett to look into, snap some pictures or shoot video and send it to him on his Facebook page.