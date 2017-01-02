RICHMOND, Va. - The New Year is a popular time to set goals for yourself, however a recent study reveals that only 8% of people actually succeed in achieving their goals. Best Selling Author and Corporate Wellness Strategist Donna L. Hamilton, Chief Wellness Officer and owner of “Manifest Excellence,” was back in our studio to share her tips for how to achieve your resolutions this year. Dr. Hamilton advised that setting realistic goals and a clear action plan can make all of the difference this year in achieving your resolutions. For more information you can visit http://www.manifestexcellence.com
Make this years resolutions a success
-
Smoking causes extensive damage to DNA, study shows
-
Nearly 3 in 5 Americans are making this huge financial mistake
-
Get in shape this New Years with 9Round Fitness
-
Your flu risk may be linked to the year you were born
-
How do you eat Nutella? The FDA wants to know
-
-
Pregnancy changes a mother’s brain for years, study shows
-
How your smartphone may be hurting your sleep
-
Feeling sad? Blame Daylight Saving Time
-
Here’s how you can become more optimistic
-
Divorced, deceased parents linked to kids’ smoking and drinking, study says
-
-
Nintendo Switch console looks like the future of gaming
-
‘Creation engineering’: The art and science of naming drugs
-
17 things we’re looking forward to in 2017