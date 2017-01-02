Make this years resolutions a success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The New Year is a popular time to set goals for yourself, however a recent study reveals that only 8% of people actually succeed in achieving their goals. Best Selling Author and Corporate Wellness Strategist Donna L. Hamilton, Chief Wellness Officer and owner of “Manifest Excellence,” was back in our studio to share her tips for how to achieve your resolutions this year. Dr. Hamilton advised that setting realistic goals and a clear action plan can make all of the difference this year in achieving your resolutions. For more information you can visit http://www.manifestexcellence.com