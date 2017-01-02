RICHMOND, Va - The New Year often symbolizes a clean slate, and for many the New Year could be a time to start looking for a new job or career. Lindo Gharib, Staffing Manager at Robert Half International, returned to the studio to share a few of his tips for starting a new career path or setting new goals in your career. For more information you can visit online at http://www.roberthalf.com
Kickstart a new career in 2017
