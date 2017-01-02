‘I miss him so much,’ Family mourns loss of father killed by suspected drunk driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Destani Huffman-Jefferson can't bear to think of the days ahead she, her mother and brother will have to get through without her father, Alonza Jefferson, Jr.

She’ll never forget how he spent his days doing all he could to provide a good life for them.

“I love him... and miss him so much,” she said with tears rolling down her face. “I know he's with me and my mom and brother and we just can't wait to see him again.”

Jefferson was killed when a suspected drunk driver with two prior DUI convictions crossed the median on route 288, slamming into the Midlothian man’s vehicle.

The 46-year-old husband and father of two was on his way home after leaving his second job. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The night of the fatal crash was Destani’s birthday.

“It still doesn't feel real. I don't know if it will ever feel real,” she added.

Destani says her mom, who is still devastated, posted pictures of Jefferson’s mangled car online.

While she believes the photos are heart wrenching to see, they want the community to hear and take to heart the message fueled by their pain.

“There's no reason for anyone to get behind the wheel after they've been drinking, especially with a history of DUIs. It’s just not acceptable,” said Destani.

“If this saves one person's life, then it’s worth it… It's just really important for us to show what happens when you do something like this."

Destani said they want the world to know how much her father meant to their family and the community.

“He had the best heart of anybody I ever met,” she said. “He was humble and selfless, he would drop anything that he was doing for anyone, even a stranger. He was just so loved and we really miss him a lot.

The family said they are thankful for all the support from their friends and the community at this difficult time.

So far the community has pitched in more than $23,000 to help the Jefferson family with funeral expenses. If you would like to donate to the family's GoFundMe page, click here.