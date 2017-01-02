Intoxicated man takes car left running outside 7-Eleven

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police used a phone left in a stolen car to track down a driver who drove off in a car that was not his.

The car was left running outside a 7-11 on Williamsburg Road around 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

“The victim stated he left his vehicle running, unlocked, and with his phone in it while he ran into 7-Eleven,” a Henrico Police spokesman said. “He was surprised to find his vehicle missing when he came out.”

Using the phone left in the car, police tracked the vehicle to an address on N. 23rd Street in Richmond.

“Officers arrived to find Mr. [Dustin Avory] Swan driving the stolen car,” police said. “During the arrest, Mr. Swan kicked one of the Henrico officers. Once in custody it was determined that Swan was also intoxicated.”

Swan, 44, was charged with Grand Larceny, Disorderly Conduct, and his second DWI in the last five – 10 years.