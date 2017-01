UPPER MARLBORO, Maryland — A Chesterfield man suffered a medical emergency Sunday night crossing a road in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County Police told WUSA.

Donald Durent Easter, 61, was later found dead on Westphalia Road.

An investigation revealed a car ran over Easter after he suffered that medical emergency.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information was asked to call 301-392-1231.