Teen killed in Christmas crash donated organs so others might live

KING & QUEEN COUNTY, Va. — The memory of a Gloucester teenager who died after she was involved in a Christmas crash will live on. Brianna Sulc, 19, died December 29, fours days after the Christmas crash on Route 14 and Route 644 in King & Queen County.

Sulc was fatally injured after another car ran off the right side of Route 14, came back onto the road, crossed the center line, and struck her car head-on, according to Virginia State Police.

Both vehicles overturned.

During a New Year’s Eve memorial service, Sulc’s friends and family gathered to honor her memory.

“It’s amazing to see how many people loved her,” Bri’s mother Kristie Askew told WAVY.

“We were raising a flag in honor of our daughter, giving one last time,” her father Edwin added. “She gave the fight of life to other people by donating her organs.”

The driver of the 2004 Buick Rendezvous that struck Bri’s 1999 Honda Civic suffered minor injuries. Peggy K. Didlake, 74, of West Point, Va., was charged with reckless driving.

Police said fatigue was a factor in the crash.

The crash was reported at 3 p.m. Christmas Day. Bri was on her way to a family Christmas gathered at the time of the crash, according to a GoFundMe page started to help her family cover the unexpected costs.