Missing 11-year-old girl last seen New Year's Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Police are looking for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in Northeast DC.

The missing girl, Breaniya Todd, is a black female with a medium complexion. She is 5’1″, 130 lbs, with black hair in a fade style and brown eyes. She has a mole on her left cheek.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, red shirt, blue jeans, and black and yellow Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information about Todd is asked to call the CIC at (202) 727-9099, or Youth and Family Services at (202) 576-6768.