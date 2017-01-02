Head-on crash kills driver on Route 460

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A driver was killed in an overnight crash on Route 460, according to a Prince George County Police spokesperson.
The driver died when a tractor trailer and a pick-up truck collided head-on along the 8700 block of County Drive (Route 460) near Disputanta.
Police have not yet said which truck driver, the tractor trailer driver or the pick-up truck driver, was killed.
The crash was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
Police closed Route 460 for clean-up and investigation for several overnight hours.
The road reopened just before 5 a.m.
