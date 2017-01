× Officers find body in woods in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are in the initial stages of a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead in South Richmond Sunday morning.

Officers were on foot in the 3400 block of Belt Boulevard just after 10:30 a.m. when one of them spotted the body in a wooded area. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The cause of death is currently unknown and police do not know how long the body had been there.

This is a developing story.