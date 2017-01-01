New on Netflix for January

Bravehart, Caddyshack, The Parent Trap, and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial are just a few of the movies returning to Netflix in January.
If you’re a fan of Saved By The Bell, season 1-6 will disappear from the streaming service next month.
Here’s the full list of everything coming and leaving:
ARRIVING
JAN. 1
Around the World in 80 Days
After Innocence
Bee Movie
Boogie Nights
Braveheart
Caddyshack
Collateral Damage
Dreamcatcher
El Dorado
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
Halo Legends
Hugo
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
License to Drive
Nancy Drew
Ocean’s Twelve
The Parent Trap
The Perfect Physique
The Rat Race
Real Detective, season 1
The Shining
Superman: The Movie
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Superman Returns
To Be A Miss
Trudell
V for Vendetta
Vanilla Sky
JAN. 3
It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, season 11
Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’?
JAN. 6
Coin Heist
Degrassi: Next Class, season 3
Growing Up Coy
Mar de Plastico, season 1
One Day at a Time, season 1
Tarzan and Jane, season 1
JAN. 7
Alpha and Omega 7
Miss Sharon Jones!
Under the Shadow
JAN. 9
Best and Most Beautiful Things
Ratchet and Clank
JAN. 10
As I Open My Eyes
Best Friends Whenever, season 2
Happily Married
Jim Gaffigan: Cinco
We’re Lalaloopsy, season 1
JAN. 11
Alice Through the Looking Glass
JAN. 13
A Series of Unfortunate Events, season 1
Aquarius
Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women
Clinical
Historia de un clan, season 1
It Follows
The Investigator: A British Crime Story, season 1
JAN. 14
Camp X-Ray
Cardboard Boxer
Estar O No Estar
JAN. 15
A Beautiful Now
Hostage to the Devil
Señora Acero, season 3
Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body
Wartime Portraits, season 1
JAN. 16
Flash of Genius
Halloweed
Rezort
JAN. 17
Fatima
Neal Brennan: 3 Mics
Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050
JAN. 19
Good Kids
JAN. 20
Frontier, season 1
Papa
Take the 10
Voltron: Legendary Defender, season 2
JAN. 21
Bates Motel, season 4
Grami’s Circus Show, season 2
JAN. 24
Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy
Gad Gone Wild
Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil
Kill Command
Terrace House: Aloha State, season 1
JAN. 25
Era el cielo
JAN. 27
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh, season 2
iBOY
Kazoops!, season 2
Shadows of Truth
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
JAN. 28
Ripper Street, season 4
JAN. 30
Antibirth
Swing State
JAN. 31
Bill Burr Stand Up Special
LEAVING
JAN. 1
30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks
30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson
30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped
30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus
30 for 30: Without Bias
30 for 30: Once Brothers
30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie
30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East
30 for 30: The Price of Gold
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman
The Amityville Horror
Angry Birds Toons, season 1
Bewitched
Blade 2
Bring It On
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Coming to America
Columbo, seasons 1-7
Crash
Cupcake Wars Collection 2
Chopped Collection: Collection 2
Dazed and Confused
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Final Destination 3
Flip or Flop, season 1
Fixer Upper, seasons 1-2
Ghost Town
Hairspray
House Hunters Collection 3
House Hunters International Collection 3
House Hunters Renovation Collection 1
The Italian Job
Jake and the Never Land Pirates, seasons 1-3
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Thirteenth Year
Little Black Book
Little Man
Maid in Manhattan
Miracle on 34th Street
Murder, She Wrote, seasons 1-12
Nanny McPhee
The Painted Veil
Property Brothers, seasons 4-5
Saved by the Bell, seasons 1-6
South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut
Stardust
Superstar
Sixteen Candles
Saving Private Ryan
The Uninvited
Vanity Fair
The Wicker Man
You Live in What?, season 3
Zoom: Academy for Superheroes
JAN. 6
The Girl Who Played with Fire
The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest
JAN. 29
Stephen King’s A Good Marriage