× Man arrested in Petersburg New Year’s Eve homicide

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police have arrested the suspect in a fatal stabbing that took place in the final hours of 2016 in Petersburg.

Police were called to the 100 block of Grigg Street for a report of a person stabbed at approximately 10:44 p.m. Upon arrival, they found an adult male, identified as 47-year-old Franklin Lamar Smith, with multiple stab wounds to the lower abdomen.

He was med-flighted to VCU Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police were able to arrest Darren Emanuel Ligon with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office in the 24000 block of Pinecroft Road in Dinwiddie County. He has been charged with second degree murder and is being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information who may have heard or seen anything in that area to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.