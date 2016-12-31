New Year’s Eve forecast

RICHMOND, Va. -- The final moments of 2016 will be dry and chilly in the Richmond metro area.  Skies will be mostly cloudy for New Year's Eve with temperatures in the lower 40s.  A southwesterly breeze will be just strong enough to keep wind chills in the 30s.

Sunday will open the new year with mostly cloudy skies.  A few showers will be possible on New Year's Day, mainly late in the day.

A batch of steadier rain will move through Sunday night into Monday morning.

