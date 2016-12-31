Bill Bevins make spirits bright by picking up pharmacy bills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTPELIER, Va. -- The CBS 6 Month of Giving continues every day through December as CBS 6 team members surprise folks with random acts of kindness.

"Virginia This Morning" personality and Star 100.9 host Bill Bevins decided to make some spirits bright.

He recently showed up at the Montpelier Pharmacy and picked up the tab for several customers in hopes they will pay the good deed forward.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is possible due to a partnership with Union Bank and Trust.

