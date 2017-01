Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The teen wanted in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old George Carrington has turned himself into police.

Carrington's mother told WTVR CBS 6 that 17-year old Ishmael Brown turned himself in.

Police found Carrington shot to death inside his overturned car on Milton Street on Dec. 2.

Police have not released any information on the charges brown faces in the case.