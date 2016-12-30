What happened to Richmond’s big New Years Eve celebration?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the past few years, Richmond has been getting a lot of national attention as a cool town, a hip cultural destination, a sweet, easy place to live, visit and party.

But for those same few years, we've been without a big, public and free New Years Eve celebration that is distinctively RVA and sets a tone of unity for the new year.

So where to go?

And whatever happened to Richmond's beloved and backwards "ball rise"that began a decade ago in Carytown?

Todd Schall-Vess, the ball's creator and operator, says the city over-thought the event and regulated it to death.

"The fact of the matter is, it isn't like we all of a sudden need to create something out of thin air. We had it... we let it go," said Schall-Vess.

Happy New Year!