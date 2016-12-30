Trump inaugural committee announces list of participants for parade
President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural committee Friday released an initial list of groups that have accepted an invitation to take part in the inaugural parade following the swearing in on January 20.
There will be more than 8,000 participants from 40 organizations, the committee said in a statement.
Here’s who’s in so far:
1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment — Fort Hood, Texas
1st Infantry Commanding General’s Mounted Color — Ft. Riley, Kansas
Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team — Burlington, Kentucky
Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer — Fort Myer, Virginia
Cleveland Police Mounted Unit — Cleveland, Ohio
Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums — Palm Coast, Florida
Columbus North High School Band — Columbus, Indiana
Culver Academy Equestrian — Culver, Indiana
First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion – Fishburne, Virginia
Frankfort High School Band — Ridgeley, West Virginia
Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band — Murrysville, Pennsylvania
Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team — Indianapolis, Indiana
Kids Overseas — Richmond Hill, Georgia
Lil Wranglers — College Station, Texas
Marist College Band — Poughkeepsie, New York
Merced County Sheriff’s Posse — Hilmar, California
Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard — Ann Arbor, Michigan
Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team — New Buffalo, Michigan
Nassau County Firefighters Pipes & Drums — East Meadow, New York
North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association — Hillsborough, North Carolina
NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums — East Moriches, New York
Olivet Nazarene University — Bourbonnais, Illinois
Palmetto Ridge High School Band — Naples, Florida
Russellville High School Band — Russellville, Arkansas
Talladega College Band — Talladega, Alabama
Texas State University Strutters — San Marcos, Texas
The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards — Charleston, South Carolina
The Freedom Riders — Kersey, Colorado
Tragedy Assistance Marching Unit — Arlington, Virginia
Tupelo High School Band — Tupelo, Mississippi
University of Tennessee Marching Band — Knoxville, Tennessee
VMI Corps of Cadets — Lexington, Virginia
West Monroe High School Marching Band — West Monroe, Louisiana
American Veterans – National
Boy Scouts of America – National
US Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations – National
Disabled American Veterans – National
US Border Patrol Pipes & Drums — National
Wounded Warriors – National
Each branch of the United States military will also be represented.