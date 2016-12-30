Tractor-trailer crash impacts morning commute along I-95 south

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- A crash along Interstate 95 southbound, involving a tractor trailer and a red car at mile marker 70, near Bells Road, has impacted morning traffic. The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Friday. Traffic backups have expanded as more people get on the interstate.

Currently, at 8:45 a.m., backups are starting near mile marker 74 in Richmond, near the Franklin Street exit. The crash, however, is several miles ahead.

The right and center lanes were closed near mile marker 70 (north of Bells Rd./mm 69). They reopened at 8:48 a.m. but the backup remains.

Expect delays or seek alternate routes if possible.

There is no word at this time on injuries.

Developing.