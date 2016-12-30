Miss Keyshia’s Drunken Ginger Snap Balls

RICHMOND, Va. – Recipe Developer Miss Keyshia Moore made a return visit to the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share her ‘adult-friendly’ recipe for Drunken Ginger Ball Snaps, the perfect dessert for adult guests at your holiday parties this year.

Drunken Ginger Snap Balls

10 ginger snaps, Crushed finely

1 cup of nuts of your choice, Crushed finely

1 cup of powdered sugar

1/2 cup of light rum

3 tablespoons of light corn syrup

In large bowl combine, ginger snaps ,nuts, ½ cup of powdered sugar. Mix in rum and corn syrup. Shape into 1 inch balls. Roll into powdered sugar. Store in airtight container and refrigerate. The longer the set the stronger they become.