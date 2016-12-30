Man arrested in drugs, weapons bust in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. – A Caroline County man is behind bars after investigators executed a search warrant for a drugs and weapons bust on Thursday morning.

Arvel Owen Goodall, Jr., 21, has been charged with possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute, possessing a firearm while in possession of cocaine, possessing a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana.

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Special Emergency Response Team, deputies and investigators executed a drug related search warrant as a result of an on-going investigation.

The bust happened during the early morning hours of December 29 at a home in the 32100 block of Mount Gideon Road.

Investigators seizing several plastic bags containing what is believed to be cocaine, along with marijuana, digital weight scales, three semi-automatic handguns and a bullet proof vest.

One of the handguns has been confirmed as being stolen from Henrico County, according to investigators.

“I am thankful for our citizens who continue to provide information and assist your Caroline Sheriff’s Office,” said Caroline Sheriff Tony Lippa. “I am also thankful for the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Caroline Sheriff’s Office. Together we continue to make Caroline a safer place to live, work and raise a family.”

Goodall is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.