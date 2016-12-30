Man accused of slitting 16-year-old’s throat, leaving her in garage

MARKHAM, Ill. — A man suspected of killing a teenage girl on Christmas Eve and leaving her in the garage of a suburban Illinois home was denied bond Friday.

Antonio Rosales, 32, is accused of murdering 16-year-old Desiree Robinson, from the South Side of Chicago, after meeting the teen online.

Rosales turned himself into police three days ago, according to WGN-TV. He admitted to the murder and explained to authorities how he met the victim through an ad on Backpage.com, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Police say Rosales invited Robinson to a home in Markham, Illinois, home where she later showed up with two friends. Witnesses later told police they saw Robinson and Rosales having sex in a truck during that first meeting.

Afterward, Robinson and her friends left, but investigators say the three girls came back a short time later because Rosales wanted to have sex with her again.

The two went into a garage next to the home while Robinson’s friends fell asleep in their car.

Rosales told police a fight started after he didn’t have cash to pay her.

During the altercation, prosecutors say, Rosales punched her in the face and strangled her as she tried to call for help.

Prosecutors say Rosales then used a knife to slash Robinson’s throat before locking the garage, telling Robinson’s friends that she’d be out shortly and leaving.

Around 9:00 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Robinson’s friends woke up and realized she hadn’t returned and asked the homeowner to open the garage, according to investigators.

That’s when they found her naked body on the ground inside, along with a bloody knife, prosecutors said.

Meanwhile, police say Rosales – who had cuts and swelling on his knuckles and blood on his pants – went to a friend’s home, then his sister’s house.

He turned himself in on December 27th and admitted to the murder, according to court documents.

Rosales’ prior criminal history includes two years in Indiana prison for robbery, assault and battery. He had current warrants out for his arrest out of Massachusetts for a robbery last August.

Rosales is due back in court Jan. 18th.