Richmond Mayor-elect Stoney to hold two-day inaugural celebration in January

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Mayor-elect Levar Stoney will be officially sworn into office Saturday, December 31 during a private ceremony for friends and family.

Richmond’s 80th and youngest mayor will be sworn in at City Council Chambers, one day before he officially takes office on January 1, 2017.

While that ceremony is private, Stoney will celebrate his inauguration with a two-day event on Jan. 13 and Jan. 14.

Stoney will hold a Mayoral Celebration Luncheon and Mayoral Reception on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Stoney’s website. The luncheon and the reception are ticketed events and cost $150 and $100, respectively.

Ceremonies on Saturday, Jan. 14 will begin with a prayer breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. with invited guests.

The public swearing-in ceremony will be held at noon in City Council Chambers.

Immediately following the ceremony will be a family-friendly community celebration at the Valentine Museum. This event is free and open to the public.

The community celebration will be from 1:30 to 4 p.m.