18-year-old killed after SUV hits tree in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies said an 18-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hanover County Friday morning.

Officials said deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 7400 block of Rural Point Road at 10:07 a.m.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a 1996 Ford Explorer, occupied by only the driver, was travelling east on Rural Point Road, ran off the right shoulder of the roadway and collided with a tree,” Sgt. James R. Cooper, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, said.

Cooper said the driver, Brandon James Peddicord of Mechanicsville, died at the scene.

Officials said investigators are consulting with the Medical Examiner to determine the circumstances that led to the wreck.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to the family of Brandon Peddicord during this difficult time,” Cooper said.