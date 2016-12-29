VTM Favorite: Sylvan Heights Bird Park

RICHMOND, Va. – All week we have been taking a look back at a few of our favorite moments that happened on our LIVE show this year. Over the Summer, our friends Brent and Mike Lubbock from the Sylvan Heights Bird Park stopped by our studio along with Actor and Comedian Tommy Davidson and introduced us to a few of their feathered friends from the park. All month long Sylvan Heights Bird Park has been celebrating the ’12 Birds of Christmas’ from 9 am to 4 pm at the park, the last day to take part in the event is Saturday, December 31st. Sylvan Heights Bird Park is located at 500 Sylvan Heights Parkway in Scotland Neck, North Carolina. To learn more about these birds, visit http://www.shwpark.com.