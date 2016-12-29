Virginia Tech makes largest comeback in school history to win Belk Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Virginia Tech rallied from 24 down at halftime to record the largest comeback in school history in a 35-24 win against Arkansas in the 2016 Belk Bowl. The Hokies made even more school history by winning three straight bowl games for the first time.

Cam Phillips was named the game's MVP with six catches for 115 yards. Tech's defense forced four turnovers in the second half and they scored 28 points off those miscues.

Lane Casadonte has a recap from the Hokies historic win in Charlotte.

Trinity won the 2016 Henrico Holiday Hoops with an 80-68 win over the Warriors. Zach Jacobs was named tournament MVP after scoring 31 points in the final. The Titans improved to 12-0 this season.